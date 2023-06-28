Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.83

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 1144155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

