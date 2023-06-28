Foundation Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

