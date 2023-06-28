Foundation Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.