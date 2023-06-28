Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

