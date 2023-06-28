Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.02. 49,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,493. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

