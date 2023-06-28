Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 3,724 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 2.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in CarMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 130,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

