Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700.16 ($8.90) and last traded at GBX 686 ($8.72). Approximately 1,386,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 764,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683 ($8.68).

Frasers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,124.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 733.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 752.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

