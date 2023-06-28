freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.39.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

