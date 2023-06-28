FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

VRTX stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.68. The stock had a trading volume of 310,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

