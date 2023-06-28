FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 43.4% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 275.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 634,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

