FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 69,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,521. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

