FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.25. The stock had a trading volume of 586,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $360.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

