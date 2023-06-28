FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 357,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,071. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.