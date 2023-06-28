FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $332,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $232,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 38,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 65.0% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,554,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,302,523. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.96 and its 200 day moving average is $321.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

