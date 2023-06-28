FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,670. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.