FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $598,383.54

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $43.18 million and $598,383.54 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

