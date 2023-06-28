FY2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Lifted by Analyst

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $140.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Universal Display by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.