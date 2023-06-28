Gala Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $572.27 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $572.27 million and approximately $61.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,310,792,860 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

