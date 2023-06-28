Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
