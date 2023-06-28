Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Free Report) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.27). 19,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 58,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.30).

Gattaca Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.70 million, a PE ratio of -2,487.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.48.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

