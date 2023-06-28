Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.80

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 239155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.92. The company has a market cap of £26.09 million, a P/E ratio of 341.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

Featured Articles

