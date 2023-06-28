General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Boosted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

