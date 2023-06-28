Gifto Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and $1.16 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

