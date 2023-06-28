GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

