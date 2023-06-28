Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $7.20. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1,361 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

