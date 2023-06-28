Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 100,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 33,868 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.48.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

