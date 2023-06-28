Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,723 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up approximately 3.5% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.38% of Global-e Online worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 292,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.