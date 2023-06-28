Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $95.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.