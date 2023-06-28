Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.20

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.20 and traded as high as $27.69. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 186,792 shares trading hands.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a PE ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

