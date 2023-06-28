GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Sells $1,211,586.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 682,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

