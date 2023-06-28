Godsey & Gibb Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

