Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.75

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $16.92. Gogo shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 516,893 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

