Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GROY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 380,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,881. The company has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.