Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $13.03. Graham shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 11,391 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 million, a PE ratio of 638.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Graham by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 107.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

