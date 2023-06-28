GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMB stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

