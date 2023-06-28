GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.67. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

