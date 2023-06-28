Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

GLGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

