Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.49

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and traded as low as $16.09. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 30,173 shares changing hands.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.