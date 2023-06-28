Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.49

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and traded as low as $16.09. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 30,173 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
