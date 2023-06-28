H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 490,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

