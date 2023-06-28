Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,220.97

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,220.97 ($28.24) and traded as low as GBX 2,219.29 ($28.22). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,255 ($28.67), with a volume of 629,228 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,190 ($27.84) to GBX 2,300 ($29.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.18) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,143 ($27.25).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,364.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,584.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma Increases Dividend

Halma Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,174.60%.

(Get Rating)

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.