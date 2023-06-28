Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.7 %

HVRRY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $111.33.

Hannover Rück Cuts Dividend

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Featured Stories

