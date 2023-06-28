Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.47

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.47 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.96). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.96), with a volume of 20,905 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.20 million, a P/E ratio of 310.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($49,586.78). 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

