Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.