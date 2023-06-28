Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
