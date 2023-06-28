Head to Head Analysis: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)

Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shelf Drilling and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -46.63% -13.66% -3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shelf Drilling and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shelf Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Shelf Drilling.

This table compares Shelf Drilling and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.36 -$292.80 million ($1.51) -4.55

Shelf Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Shelf Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells. It serves government owned or controlled energy companies, and publicly listed global integrated oil companies or independent exploration and production companies. The company owns various independent-leg cantilever jack-up rigs. Shelf Drilling, Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

