Head-To-Head Contrast: Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) versus PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lassonde Industries and PepsiCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lassonde Industries N/A N/A N/A $6.51 11.98 PepsiCo $86.39 billion 2.97 $8.91 billion $4.75 39.20

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Lassonde Industries. Lassonde Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lassonde Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 1 6 5 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lassonde Industries and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lassonde Industries presently has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $190.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Lassonde Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lassonde Industries is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Profitability

This table compares Lassonde Industries and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lassonde Industries N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 7.48% 53.68% 10.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Lassonde Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lassonde Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $5.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lassonde Industries pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PepsiCo has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. PepsiCo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Lassonde Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces. In addition, it produces apple cider and cider-based beverages; and imports and markets selected wines. The company sells its products in various packages under various trademarks, including Antico, Apple & Eve, Arte Nova, Bombay, Canton, Double Vie, Dublin's Pub, Fairlee, Fruité, Grown Right, Kiju, Mont-Rouge, Oasis, Old Orchard, Old South, Orange Maison, Rougemont, Simple Drop, Sun-Rype, Allen's, Arizona, Del Monte, and Graves. It serves supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, pharmacy chains, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers, as well as sells online. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Rougemont, Canada.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. The company offers its products primarily under the Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Aquafina, Emperador, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, Propel, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, Tostitos, 7UP, Diet 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Walkers, Chipsy, Kurkure, Sasko, Spekko, White Star, Smith's, Sting, SodaStream, Lubimy Sad, Pepsi, and other brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.