Head-To-Head Review: Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) & Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Free Report) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Legend Oil and Gas and Plains All American Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Plains All American Pipeline 0 6 9 1 2.69

Profitability

Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus price target of $15.68, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%.

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline 2.18% 10.39% 4.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Plains All American Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Plains All American Pipeline $57.34 billion 0.17 $1.04 billion $1.52 9.07

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains All American Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Legend Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars. This segment provides terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services, as well as merchant activities. The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides gathering, fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling activities. This segment also involved in ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, and natural gasoline, as well as crude oil refining processes. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

