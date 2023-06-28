Head-To-Head Review: Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) versus Its Peers

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 350 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 582 1264 3284 26 2.53

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.31%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

21.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.29 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $115.33 million -$247,063.49 28.14

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -471.55% -63.47% -16.76%

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine competitors beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

