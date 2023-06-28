Head to Head Review: WPP (WPP) & The Competition

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare WPP to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WPP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 1 5 0 2.83 WPP Competitors 201 1525 2492 35 2.56

Volatility & Risk

WPP currently has a consensus price target of $1,001.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,752.52%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 121.35%. Given WPP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than its peers.

WPP has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. WPP pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 471.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WPP is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $14.43 billion $844.43 million 7.81 WPP Competitors $1.93 billion $102.41 million 1,951.84

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. WPP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A WPP Competitors -8.17% -8.54% 0.19%

Summary

WPP beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

