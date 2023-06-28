Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.46

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and traded as high as $131.88. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.25, with a volume of 7,081,668 shares trading hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,578.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,321,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,959,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,606 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,617,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,636,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,740,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,649 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

