Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.3% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WFC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470,977. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
